Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] gained by 0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $2.34 price per share at the time. Athersys Inc. represents 201.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 472.42M with the latest information.

The Athersys Inc. traded at the price of $2.34 with 4.67 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ATHX shares recorded 3.91M.

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Athersys Inc. [ATHX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.34, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -137.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -134.31. Its Return on Equity is -148.20%, and its Return on Assets is -88.60%. These metrics suggest that this Athersys Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 82.06. Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has 201.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 472.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 4.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.83, which indicates that it is 14.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Athersys Inc. [ATHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Athersys Inc. [ATHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.