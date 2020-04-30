Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] took an upward turn with a change of 5.97%, trading at the price of $187.90 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Autodesk Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.40M shares for that time period. ADSK monthly volatility recorded 4.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.21%. PS value for ADSK stocks is 12.58.

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADSK an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $177.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 90.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -114.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Autodesk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has 219.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.38 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 4.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.