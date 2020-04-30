AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] stock went up by 37.40% or 1.94 points up from its previous closing price of 5.20. The stock reached $7.14 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AVEO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 30.98% in the period of the last 7 days.

AVEO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.25, at one point touching $4.12. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -36.21%. The 52-week high currently stands at 11.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -43.66% after the recent low of 2.23.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] sitting at -1.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60. These measurements indicate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 195.69. Its Return on Equity is 225.40%, and its Return on Assets is 21.00%. These metrics all suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -91.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.70. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has 16.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 83.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.23 to 11.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 220.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 10.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.72. This RSI suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.