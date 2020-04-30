Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] stock went down by -6.48% or -0.11 points down from its previous closing price of 1.62. The stock reached $1.51 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AYTU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 30.65% in the period of the last 7 days.

AYTU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.70, at one point touching $1.55. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -49.33%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -20.98% after the recent low of 0.34.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.51, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -158.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -264.54. Its Return on Equity is -227.30%, and its Return on Assets is -54.10%. These metrics suggest that this Aytu BioScience Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.91. Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has 60.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 98.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 351.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.05, which indicates that it is 17.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.