The share price of Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] inclined by $14.81, presently trading at $13.91. The company’s shares saw 52.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.12 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BKR jumped by 14.01% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 14.92 compared to +0.46 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 35.13%, while additionally dropping -38.34% during the last 12 months. Baker Hughes Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.93. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.02% increase from the current trading price.

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Baker Hughes Company [BKR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BKR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.86, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is sitting at 4.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] sitting at 4.80% and its Gross Margin at 17.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.49. Its Return on Equity is 0.60%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Baker Hughes Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.71.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has 987.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.12 to 25.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 6.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Baker Hughes Company [BKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baker Hughes Company [BKR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.