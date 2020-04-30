Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] stock went up by 5.62% or 1.34 points up from its previous closing price of 23.85. The stock reached $25.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BIG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 28.72% in the period of the last 7 days.

BIG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $25.47, at one point touching $23.86. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -34.72%. The 52-week high currently stands at 38.59 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -32.21% after the recent low of 10.13.

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Big Lots Inc. [BIG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BIG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.19, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.85.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Big Lots Inc. [BIG] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 39.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.36. Its Return on Equity is 33.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Big Lots Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 156.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.92 and P/E Ratio of 4.07. These metrics all suggest that Big Lots Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has 39.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 993.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.13 to 38.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 148.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.31. This RSI suggests that Big Lots Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Big Lots Inc. [BIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Big Lots Inc. [BIG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.