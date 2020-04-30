BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] dipped by -3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $8.95 price per share at the time. BioSig Technologies Inc. represents 24.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 217.04M with the latest information.

The BioSig Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $8.95 with 1.54 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BSGM shares recorded 684.47K.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BSGM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.95, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -381.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -440.21. Its Return on Equity is -314.70%, and its Return on Assets is -260.10%. These metrics suggest that this BioSig Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.19. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.39.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has 24.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 217.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.36 to 10.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 279.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 19.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.02. This RSI suggests that BioSig Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.