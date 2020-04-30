Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $41.58 after BRKS shares went up by 9.74% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Brooks Automation Inc. [NASDAQ:BRKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.58, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.89.

Fundamental Analysis of Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 40.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 53.70. These measurements indicate that Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.91. Its Return on Equity is 46.30%, and its Return on Assets is 28.80%. These metrics all suggest that Brooks Automation Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.49 and P/E Ratio of 109.22. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] has 74.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.19 to 50.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 5.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.43. This RSI suggests that Brooks Automation Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.