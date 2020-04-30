Capital One Financial Corporation[COF] stock saw a move by -4.07% on Wednesday, touching 2.37 million. Based on the recent volume, Capital One Financial Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COF shares recorded 460.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock additionally went up by 35.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 29.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COF stock is set at -24.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -31.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COF shares showcased -26.71% decrease. COF saw 107.59 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 38.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at 60.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.86. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates COF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.07 and P/E Ratio of 13.17. These metrics all suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 460.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 5.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.