Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] opened at $15.76 and closed at $16.69 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.60% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] had 45.84 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 53.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 7.80 during that period and CCL managed to take a rebound to 56.04 in the last 52 weeks.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.98, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.88. Its Return on Equity is 7.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 5.92. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 707.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.80 to 56.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 8.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.