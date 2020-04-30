Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] took an upward turn with a change of 7.83%, trading at the price of $7.99 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cassava Sciences Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.06M shares for that time period. SAVA monthly volatility recorded 11.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.59%.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SAVA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.99, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.20. Its Return on Equity is -24.40%, and its Return on Assets is -23.10%. These metrics suggest that this Cassava Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.35. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.14.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has 18.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 149.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 699.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 13.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.01. This RSI suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.