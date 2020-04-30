Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went down by -2.61% or -2.47 points down from its previous closing price of 94.62. The stock reached $92.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CVX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 12.06% in the period of the last 7 days.

CVX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $95.14, at one point touching $92.29. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.44%. The 52-week high currently stands at 127.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.19% after the recent low of 51.60.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Chevron Corporation [CVX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVX an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chevron Corporation [CVX] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Chevron Corporation [CVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chevron Corporation [CVX] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 42.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.65. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Chevron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.36 and P/E Ratio of 61.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] has 1.87B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 176.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.60 to 127.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 3.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chevron Corporation [CVX] a Reliable Buy?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.