Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] took an downward turn with a change of -2.69%, trading at the price of $0.99 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.4 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 833.61K shares for that time period. CTXR monthly volatility recorded 15.62%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 24.91%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.99, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -59.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -59.57. Its Return on Equity is -73.50%, and its Return on Assets is -61.70%. These metrics suggest that this Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.15. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has 28.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 1.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 148.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 24.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.62. This RSI suggests that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.