Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] shares went lower by -1.58% from its previous closing of 0.96, now trading at the price of $0.94, also subtracting -0.02 points. Is CCO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CCO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 461.26M float and a 4.90% run over in the last seven days. CCO share price has been hovering between 5.47 and 0.36 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.94, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.69. Its Return on Equity is 15.80%, and its Return on Assets is -5.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 145.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 102.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has 477.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 457.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 5.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 22.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.