Cloudflare Inc. [NET] saw a change by 1.32% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $23.78. The company is holding 313.86M shares with keeping 81.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 64.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.81% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -13.81%, trading +58.01% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 313.86M shares valued at 6.86 million were bought and sold.

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cloudflare Inc. [NET] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NET an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.78, with the high estimate being $27.50, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] sitting at -37.70% and its Gross Margin at 77.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.94. Its Return on Equity is -35.50%, and its Return on Assets is -18.80%. These metrics suggest that this Cloudflare Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.06.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has 313.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 27.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudflare Inc. [NET] a Reliable Buy?

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.