Cognex Corporation [CGNX] took an upward turn with a change of 3.31%, trading at the price of $57.70 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.51 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cognex Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.35M shares for that time period. CGNX monthly volatility recorded 4.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.08%. PS value for CGNX stocks is 14.11 with PB recorded at 7.30.

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Cognex Corporation [CGNX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CGNX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.70, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cognex Corporation [CGNX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cognex Corporation [CGNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cognex Corporation [CGNX] sitting at 19.60% and its Gross Margin at 73.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.10. These measurements indicate that Cognex Corporation [CGNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.29. Its Return on Equity is 16.40%, and its Return on Assets is 13.60%. These metrics all suggest that Cognex Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.79 and P/E Ratio of 52.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has 177.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.20 to 59.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 5.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cognex Corporation [CGNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cognex Corporation [CGNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.