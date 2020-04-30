Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] opened at $38.82 and closed at $39.00 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.32% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $37.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] had 11.9 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 29.04M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.51%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.47%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 31.70 during that period and CMCSA managed to take a rebound to 47.74 in the last 52 weeks.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CMCSA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.30, with the high estimate being $54.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is sitting at 4.28. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] sitting at 19.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.13. Its Return on Equity is 16.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Comcast Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 126.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.07 and P/E Ratio of 13.17. These metrics all suggest that Comcast Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has 4.51B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 175.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.70 to 47.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.