Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] gained by 3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $6.45 price per share at the time. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. represents 72.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 468.33M with the latest information.

The Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $6.45 with 1.15 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CRBP shares recorded 1.05M.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CRBP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.45, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -375.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -342.06. Its Return on Equity is -227.80%, and its Return on Assets is -94.40%. These metrics suggest that this Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 153.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 131.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 57.35.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has 72.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 468.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.29 to 7.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 5.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.