CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] shares went lower by -1.21% from its previous closing of 70.13, now trading at the price of $69.28, also subtracting -0.85 points. Is CRWD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CRWD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 112.51M float and a 1.78% run over in the last seven days. CRWD share price has been hovering between 101.88 and 31.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRWD an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.13.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -30.30% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.91. Its Return on Equity is -33.30%, and its Return on Assets is -13.20%. These metrics suggest that this CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -117.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.99. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 96.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has 210.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.95 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.