DaVita Inc. [DVA] saw a change by 3.79% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $81.59. The company is holding 123.99M shares with keeping 122.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 88.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.50% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.50%, trading +31.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 123.99M shares valued at 1.28 million were bought and sold.

DaVita Inc. [NYSE:DVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For DaVita Inc. [DVA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DVA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.59, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $83.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DaVita Inc. [DVA] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DaVita Inc. [DVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DaVita Inc. [DVA] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 30.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.72. Its Return on Equity is 26.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DVA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DaVita Inc. [DVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 523.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 501.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. DaVita Inc. [DVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.56 and P/E Ratio of 15.21. These metrics all suggest that DaVita Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DaVita Inc. [DVA] has 123.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.40 to 90.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 4.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DaVita Inc. [DVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DaVita Inc. [DVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.