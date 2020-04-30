DexCom Inc. [DXCM] took an upward turn with a change of 10.19%, trading at the price of $345.47 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.13 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while DexCom Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.35M shares for that time period. DXCM monthly volatility recorded 5.76%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.97%. PS value for DXCM stocks is 21.52 with PB recorded at 35.91.

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For DexCom Inc. [DXCM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DXCM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $345.47, with the high estimate being $400.00, the low estimate being $266.00 and the median estimate amounting to $365.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $313.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DexCom Inc. [DXCM] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DexCom Inc. [DXCM] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 64.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.45. Its Return on Equity is 13.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DXCM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 131.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 64.20 and P/E Ratio of 217.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has 91.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 113.63 to 344.55. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 204.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 4.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DexCom Inc. [DXCM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DexCom Inc. [DXCM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.