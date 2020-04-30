Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] dipped by -2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $174.80 price per share at the time. Dollar General Corporation represents 255.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 44.62B with the latest information.

The Dollar General Corporation traded at the price of $174.80 with 2.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DG shares recorded 2.65M.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Dollar General Corporation [DG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DG an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $178.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar General Corporation [DG] is sitting at 4.41. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 30.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.82. Its Return on Equity is 25.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.70%. These metrics all suggest that Dollar General Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 174.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 26.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 255.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.15 to 183.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.