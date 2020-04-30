Eros International Plc [EROS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $2.72 after EROS shares went up by 5.43% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Eros International Plc [NYSE:EROS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Eros International Plc [EROS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EROS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.72, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eros International Plc [EROS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Eros International Plc [EROS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 53.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -53.52. Its Return on Equity is -85.10%, and its Return on Assets is -44.00%. These metrics suggest that this Eros International Plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eros International Plc [EROS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Eros International Plc [EROS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.42.

Eros International Plc [EROS] has 135.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 367.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.10 to 8.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 147.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 7.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eros International Plc [EROS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eros International Plc [EROS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.