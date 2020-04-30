Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: XOG] opened at $0.45 and closed at $0.45 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 19.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: XOG] had 2.46 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 37.01%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 24.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.21 during that period and XOG managed to take a rebound to 4.80 in the last 52 weeks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:XOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 85.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.14. Its Return on Equity is -111.10%, and its Return on Assets is -35.80%. These metrics suggest that this Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 378.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 643.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has 100.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 4.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 157.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 37.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.