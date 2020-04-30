The share price of FGL Holdings [NYSE: FG] inclined by $10.45, presently trading at $10.52. The company’s shares saw 66.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.31 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FG jumped by 5.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.64 compared to +0.58 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.34%, while additionally gaining 23.33% during the last 12 months. FGL Holdings is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.08% increase from the current trading price.

FGL Holdings [NYSE:FG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For FGL Holdings [FG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.52, with the high estimate being $12.50, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FGL Holdings [FG] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of FGL Holdings [FG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FGL Holdings [FG] sitting at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.30. These measurements indicate that FGL Holdings [FG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.50. Its Return on Equity is 20.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FGL Holdings [FG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. FGL Holdings [FG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.42 and P/E Ratio of 4.78. These metrics all suggest that FGL Holdings is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

FGL Holdings [FG] has 218.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.31 to 12.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 1.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FGL Holdings [FG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FGL Holdings [FG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.