Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] stock went up by 7.06% or 1.14 points up from its previous closing price of 16.15. The stock reached $17.29 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FLGT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

FLGT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.18, at one point touching $16.15. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -16.07%. The 52-week high currently stands at 20.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 162.37% after the recent low of 4.71.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FLGT an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.60. Its Return on Equity is -0.70%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Fulgent Genetics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 97.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 40.73.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has 22.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 382.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.71 to 20.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 266.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 9.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.