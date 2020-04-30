GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] gained by 7.09% on the last trading session, reaching $6.04 price per share at the time. GameStop Corp. represents 67.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 405.04M with the latest information.

The GameStop Corp. traded at the price of $6.04 with 3.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GME shares recorded 4.09M.

GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to GameStop Corp. [GME], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GME an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.04, with the high estimate being $5.50, the low estimate being $1.60 and the median estimate amounting to $4.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GameStop Corp. [GME] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GameStop Corp. [GME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GameStop Corp. [GME] sitting at -6.20% and its Gross Margin at 29.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -27.57. Its Return on Equity is -56.60%, and its Return on Assets is -15.00%. These metrics suggest that this GameStop Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GameStop Corp. [GME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 194.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.16. GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40.

GameStop Corp. [GME] has 67.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 405.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.57 to 8.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 13.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GameStop Corp. [GME] a Reliable Buy?

GameStop Corp. [GME] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.