Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $7.91 after GLUU shares went up by 2.20% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.25. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 56.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.92 and P/E Ratio of 145.67. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 148.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.98 to 11.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 4.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.