Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] dipped by -6.10% on the last trading session, reaching $1.23 price per share at the time. Groupon Inc. represents 545.57M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 714.70M with the latest information.

The Groupon Inc. traded at the price of $1.23 with 6.77 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GRPN shares recorded 19.10M.

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Groupon Inc. [GRPN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.78. Its Return on Equity is -6.70%, and its Return on Assets is -1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Groupon Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 84.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.02.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has 545.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 714.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 156.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 13.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Groupon Inc. [GRPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Groupon Inc. [GRPN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.