Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] gained by 3.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.45 price per share at the time. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. represents 88.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 38.67M with the latest information.

The Guardion Health Sciences Inc. traded at the price of $0.45 with 5.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GHSI shares recorded 10.20M.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. On average, stock market experts give GHSI an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.44.

Fundamental Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 62.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -113.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -139.00. Its Return on Equity is -163.20%, and its Return on Assets is -138.10%. These metrics suggest that this Guardion Health Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.24. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has 88.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.