Gulfport Energy Corporation[GPOR] stock saw a move by 6.97% on Wednesday, touching 2.95 million. Based on the recent volume, Gulfport Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GPOR shares recorded 180.72M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock could reach median target price of $1.00.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock additionally went up by 29.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 395.44% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GPOR stock is set at -66.03% by far, with shares price recording returns by 41.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GPOR shares showcased -22.47% decrease. GPOR saw 7.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPOR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.43, with the high estimate being $6.95, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is sitting at 2.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.88. Its Return on Equity is -70.20%, and its Return on Assets is -35.70%. These metrics suggest that this Gulfport Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 152.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 180.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 402.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 7.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 580.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.85, which indicates that it is 23.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.25. This RSI suggests that Gulfport Energy Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.