Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] took an downward turn with a change of -3.63%, trading at the price of $0.57 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Heat Biologics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 14.09M shares for that time period. HTBX monthly volatility recorded 11.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.85%. PS value for HTBX stocks is 15.69 with PB recorded at 1.45.

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.94. Its Return on Equity is -101.20%, and its Return on Assets is -70.20%. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has 79.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 193.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.11, which indicates that it is 8.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.