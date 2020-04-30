Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] stock went down by -1.75% or -1.71 points down from its previous closing price of 97.67. The stock reached $95.96 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, INCY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.96% in the period of the last 7 days.

INCY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $98.94, at one point touching $95.18. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -8.44%. The 52-week high currently stands at 104.81 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 24.95% after the recent low of 62.48.

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Incyte Corporation [INCY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INCY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.96, with the high estimate being $122.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $88.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $97.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Incyte Corporation [INCY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Incyte Corporation [INCY] sitting at 18.60% and its Gross Margin at 95.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.70. These measurements indicate that Incyte Corporation [INCY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.49. Its Return on Equity is 19.10%, and its Return on Assets is 14.50%. These metrics all suggest that Incyte Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 41.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.74 and P/E Ratio of 46.78. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Incyte Corporation [INCY] has 215.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.48 to 104.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 4.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Incyte Corporation [INCY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Incyte Corporation [INCY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.