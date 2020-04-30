Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] took an downward turn with a change of -4.66%, trading at the price of $13.10 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 11.74 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 38.11M shares for that time period. INO monthly volatility recorded 13.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 19.37%. PS value for INO stocks is 476.01 with PB recorded at 458.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.10, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -122.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -127.11. Its Return on Equity is -283.10%, and its Return on Assets is -73.30%. These metrics suggest that this Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,896.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,836.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 290.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 97.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has 142.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 19.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 584.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 19.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.