The share price of International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] inclined by $128.69, presently trading at $126.30. The company’s shares saw 39.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 90.56 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as IBM jumped by 7.86% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 129.31 compared to +5.32 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.96%, while additionally dropping -8.26% during the last 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $128.76. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.46% increase from the current trading price.

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.38. Its Return on Equity is 42.30%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that International Business Machines Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 327.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 278.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.10 and P/E Ratio of 12.50. These metrics all suggest that International Business Machines Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has 873.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 112.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.56 to 158.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 2.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.