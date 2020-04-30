Chembio Diagnostics Inc.[CEMI] stock saw a move by 5.87% on Wednesday, touching 1.36 million. Based on the recent volume, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CEMI shares recorded 16.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] stock could reach median target price of $20.50.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] stock additionally went down by -15.51% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 120.62% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CEMI stock is set at 67.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by 201.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CEMI shares showcased 115.51% increase. CEMI saw 15.89 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CEMI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.09, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] sitting at -38.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -39.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -30.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -33.22. Its Return on Equity is -50.30%, and its Return on Assets is -27.30%. These metrics suggest that this Chembio Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 103.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -20.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.36.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has 16.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 203.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.25 to 15.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 437.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 20.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] a Reliable Buy?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.