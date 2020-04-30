Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] gained by 8.72% on the last trading session, reaching $8.85 price per share at the time. Energy Transfer LP represents 2.47B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 20.13B with the latest information.

The Energy Transfer LP traded at the price of $8.85 with 32.1 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ET shares recorded 38.41M.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Energy Transfer LP [ET], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ET an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.85, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energy Transfer LP [ET] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Transfer LP [ET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Transfer LP [ET] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.21. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ET financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 238.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 237.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.18 and P/E Ratio of 6.50. These metrics all suggest that Energy Transfer LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] has 2.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 15.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 7.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Transfer LP [ET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP [ET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.