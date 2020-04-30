Kadmon Holdings Inc.[KDMN] stock saw a move by 0.92% on Wednesday, touching 1.15 million. Based on the recent volume, Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KDMN shares recorded 156.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] stock additionally went up by 2.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.90% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KDMN stock is set at 86.38% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KDMN shares showcased 39.05% increase. KDMN saw 5.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.63 compared to high within the same period of time.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KDMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KDMN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.38, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.72. Its Return on Equity is -74.30%, and its Return on Assets is -32.30%. These metrics suggest that this Kadmon Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 85.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.87.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has 156.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 684.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 5.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 168.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 6.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.