Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] opened at $63.09 and closed at $63.19 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $67.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] had 2.59 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 40.92 during that period and TER managed to take a rebound to 81.57 in the last 52 weeks.

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Teradyne Inc. [TER], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.32, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.19.

Fundamental Analysis of Teradyne Inc. [TER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teradyne Inc. [TER] sitting at 19.70% and its Gross Margin at 58.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.40. These measurements indicate that Teradyne Inc. [TER] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.46. Its Return on Equity is 32.90%, and its Return on Assets is 18.10%. These metrics all suggest that Teradyne Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.14 and P/E Ratio of 22.29. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] has 170.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.92 to 81.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teradyne Inc. [TER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teradyne Inc. [TER], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.