IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] opened at $0.2109 and closed at $0.22 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.60% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] had 4.75 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.23M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.80%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.07 during that period and IZEA managed to take a rebound to 1.07 in the last 52 weeks.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IZEA an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] sitting at -38.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -38.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -54.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.49. Its Return on Equity is -58.10%, and its Return on Assets is -29.60%. These metrics suggest that this IZEA Worldwide Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has 36.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 1.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 242.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 11.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] a Reliable Buy?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.