Kinder Morgan Inc.[KMI] stock saw a move by -2.36% on Wednesday, touching 6.74 million. Based on the recent volume, Kinder Morgan Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KMI shares recorded 2.34B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock additionally went up by 7.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.39% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KMI stock is set at -20.94% by far, with shares price recording returns by -25.86% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KMI shares showcased -22.15% decrease. KMI saw 22.58 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.42 compared to high within the same period of time.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] sitting at 31.00% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.26. Its Return on Equity is 6.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.43 and P/E Ratio of 26.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has 2.34B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.42 to 22.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 5.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.