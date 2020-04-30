Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LDOS] stock went up by 0.63% or 0.64 points up from its previous closing price of 102.32. The stock reached $102.96 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LDOS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 5.48% in the period of the last 7 days.

LDOS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $104.63, at one point touching $102.83. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -18.18%. The 52-week high currently stands at 125.84 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 40.12% after the recent low of 66.60.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LDOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $102.96, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $99.00 and the median estimate amounting to $109.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $102.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.24. Its Return on Equity is 20.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.10%. These metrics all suggest that Leidos Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.54 and P/E Ratio of 22.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has 140.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.60 to 125.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 2.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.