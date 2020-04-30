The share price of Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] inclined by $42.01, presently trading at $41.13. The company’s shares saw 172.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.12 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LVGO jumped by 8.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 44.80 compared to +3.36 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 51.77%. Livongo Health Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $44.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.14% increase from the current trading price.

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LVGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.13, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is sitting at 4.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -35.40% and its Gross Margin at 72.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.94. Its Return on Equity is -27.70%, and its Return on Assets is -15.00%. These metrics suggest that this Livongo Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -45.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.27. Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.71.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has 89.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 172.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.