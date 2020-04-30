MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.[MTSI] stock saw a move by 8.51% on Wednesday, touching 1.07 million. Based on the recent volume, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MTSI shares recorded 64.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] stock could reach median target price of $28.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] stock additionally went up by 16.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 53.34% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MTSI stock is set at 107.99% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.96% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MTSI shares showcased 31.92% increase. MTSI saw 31.86 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MTSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTSI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.89, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.30.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] sitting at -80.40% and its Gross Margin at 43.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.60. Its Return on Equity is -101.10%, and its Return on Assets is -32.30%. These metrics suggest that this MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 220.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 218.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 246.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 80.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 68.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] has 64.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.33 to 31.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 134.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 5.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.