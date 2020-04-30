MAG Silver Corp.[MAG] stock saw a move by 1.99% on Wednesday, touching 1.12 million. Based on the recent volume, MAG Silver Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MAG shares recorded 84.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] stock could reach median target price of $15.66.

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] stock additionally went up by 24.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 59.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MAG stock is set at 25.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MAG shares showcased 32.08% increase. MAG saw 14.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.84 compared to high within the same period of time.

MAG Silver Corp. [AMEX:MAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give MAG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.31, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $12.07 and the median estimate amounting to $15.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.05. Its Return on Equity is -2.10%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this MAG Silver Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -91.46. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.76.

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] has 84.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.84 to 14.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 220.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 10.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. [MAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.