Maxar Technologies Inc.[MAXR] stock saw a move by 8.27% on Wednesday, touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Maxar Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MAXR shares recorded 59.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock could reach median target price of $16.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock additionally went up by 25.78% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MAXR stock is set at 160.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -25.01% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MAXR shares showcased 60.37% increase. MAXR saw 21.45 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.84 compared to high within the same period of time.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give MAXR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.83, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] sitting at 16.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.19. Its Return on Equity is 15.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MAXR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 423.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 412.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.91 and P/E Ratio of 7.10. These metrics all suggest that Maxar Technologies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has 59.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 759.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.84 to 21.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 9.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.