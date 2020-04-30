MKS Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: MKSI] gained by 10.43% on the last trading session, reaching $107.95 price per share at the time. MKS Instruments Inc. represents 54.77M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.91B with the latest information.

The MKS Instruments Inc. traded at the price of $107.95 with 1.15 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MKSI shares recorded 465.12K.

MKS Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ:MKSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MKSI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $107.95, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $97.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 43.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.44. Its Return on Equity is 7.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MKSI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.80 and P/E Ratio of 30.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] has 54.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.87 to 122.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 5.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.