Moody’s Corporation[MCO] stock saw a move by 1.17% on Wednesday, touching 1.2 million. Based on the recent volume, Moody’s Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MCO shares recorded 187.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Moody’s Corporation [MCO] stock could reach median target price of $233.00.

Moody’s Corporation [MCO] stock additionally went up by 6.32% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MCO stock is set at 29.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.18% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MCO shares showcased 17.89% increase. MCO saw 287.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 164.19 compared to high within the same period of time.

Moody’s Corporation [NYSE:MCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Moody’s Corporation [MCO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $254.98, with the high estimate being $270.00, the low estimate being $205.00 and the median estimate amounting to $233.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $252.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Moody’s Corporation [MCO] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Moody’s Corporation [MCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Moody’s Corporation [MCO] sitting at 41.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.40. These measurements indicate that Moody’s Corporation [MCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.00. Its Return on Equity is 364.50%, and its Return on Assets is 14.60%. These metrics all suggest that Moody’s Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Moody’s Corporation [MCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,005.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 991.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Moody’s Corporation [MCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.90 and P/E Ratio of 34.37. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Moody’s Corporation [MCO] has 187.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 164.19 to 287.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 3.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Moody’s Corporation [MCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Moody’s Corporation [MCO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.