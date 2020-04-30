The share price of Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] inclined by $5.98, presently trading at $6.11. The company’s shares saw 409.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.20 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NLS jumped by 5.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.85 compared to +0.33 of all time high it touched on 04/23/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 111.42%, while additionally gaining 14.21% during the last 12 months. Nautilus Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.39% increase from the current trading price.

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Nautilus Inc. [NLS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.11, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nautilus Inc. [NLS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] sitting at -32.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.28. Its Return on Equity is -83.70%, and its Return on Assets is -41.80%. These metrics suggest that this Nautilus Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.58.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has 29.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 181.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 6.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 409.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 13.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nautilus Inc. [NLS] a Reliable Buy?

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.