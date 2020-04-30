NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] took an upward turn with a change of 10.90%, trading at the price of $31.02 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.18 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NeoGenomics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 930.81K shares for that time period. NEO monthly volatility recorded 6.16%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.65%. PS value for NEO stocks is 7.79 with PB recorded at 6.38.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NEO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.02, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Fundamental Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] sitting at 2.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.53. Its Return on Equity is 1.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this NeoGenomics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 53.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 129.69 and P/E Ratio of 1,003.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] has 102.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.52 to 34.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 7.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] a Reliable Buy?

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.